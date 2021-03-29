Ongole frolics in Holi colors 

Ongole: The people in the district, especially youth celebrated the Holi festival sharing lighter moments and drenching one another in fun and colours, on Monday.

In the morning, the Rajasthan Seva Samithi members organised the Holi celebrations at various places in the Ongole town including Bandlamitta, Gandhi Road, GaddalaGunta, Kammapalem and other areas where they are residing in large numbers.

Later, they spent the afternoon at the Kothapatnam beach with families. In the evening, the Seva Samithi organised a Chateswara Swamy puja at Brass Merchant Association Hall in Bandlamitta and ended the day with traditional music, dance and feast.

Seva Samithi members Kalyan, Govind, Mahender, Ramesh, Bhavarlal and others supervised the arrangements.On the other hand, the children and youth at various junctions and apartments also celebrated the Holi with fun and conducted special puja at various temples like Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple, Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple, Kodandarama Swamy temple and others, observing the Covid-19restrictions.