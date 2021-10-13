Ongole: Goddess blesses devotees as Saraswati

Ongole: The Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at various temples in Prakasam district are attracting devotees with the attires of the Mother Goddess.

Being the auspicious Moola Nakshatram, the temples officials decorated the idols of the goddess in the attire of Saraswati Devi, to bless thousands of devotees including the children with abundant knowledge.

At Sri Harihara Kshetram in Chimakurthy, the priests offered Panchamrita Abhishekam, special attire, Srichakra Navavarana, Kumkumarchana, Maha Naivedya Nivedana, and other sevas. At the Parvati Nagaeswara Swami Maha Mandapam, they decorated the mother goddess as Saraswathi Devi and the women devotees conducted the Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam. The Sidda Venkateswarlu Venkata Subbamma Trust distributed the prasadam to devotees.

As part of the Sarannavaratri festivities at the Sri Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple and Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple, the priests decorated Sri Rajyalakshmi Devi as Sri Vidyalakshmi and Sri Annapurna Devi as Maha Saraswathi Devi. The Ongole Brahmana Sevasamithi sponsored the Maha Saraswathi Yagam, marvellously performed by the Veda pundit Kurapati Seetharamanjaneya Sarma Avadhani, priests Ramanatha Acharyulu, Trinatha Chakravarti, Nagarjuna Dev, Sridhar, Vakani Rambabu and others. Later, they presented books, pens, exam pads and a photograph of Saraswathi Devi to the students blessing success in their studies. Also, the priests performed Aksharabhyasam to few children as part of the celebrations.

The temple chairman Edupalli Gurunatha Rao, EO Vemuri Gopi, Trust Board members Nemmani Haripriya Devi, Kurra Prasad Babu, and others along with the Ongole Brahmana Sevasamithi president CVL Subrahmanyam, secretary Ganjam Sriranganatha Prasad and others also participated in the programme.