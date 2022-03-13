Ongole: Importance of bank audits, role of auditors discussed

Ongole: Ongole branch of Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India organised an awareness programme on Statutory Branch Audit of Banks, in its office premises in Ongole on Sunday.

Branch chairman K Ranganayakulu presided over the awareness programme in which Union Bank of India Regional Manager Syed Jawahar participated as the chief guest, and Regional Council member Muppalla Subbarao attended as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the programme, Jawahar explained the importance of the bank audit, the role of the auditors in the bank audit and the expectations of bankers from the bankers, etc. Subbarao explained how it will be useful to prepare for the bank audits scheduled in April, from March itself.

Gopalakrishna Raju from Chennai and V Ravindran from Salem acted as the resource persons for the awareness programme and explained the computer environmental bank audit, very informatively.

Ongole branch vice-chairman Chaitanya Reddy, secretary Prem Kumar, treasurer Srimannarayana, Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association local chairman Kishore, member Soujanya, CA members Kurapati Gandhi, Ram Prasad, Vijay Kumar, Jaganmohan, Satyanarayana, Rajendra Prasad, and others also participated in the programme.