Ongole: Leaders, cadres stage protest against attack on party office

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party leaders from various Assembly constituencies in the Prakasam district condemned the attacks on TDP central office at Mangalagiri and other places and staged protests demanding the Police department to arrest the persons involved in the attacks.

Condemning the attacks, the Prakasam district TDP leaders and workers sat in a protest at the NTR Bhavan in Ongole.

They said that the police also supported the attacks and it shows the status of security to the common people in the State.

Parchuru MLA and TDP's Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency unit president, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said that anarchy prevailed in the State and the attacks on the party offices were the result. He said that the attack on the TDP office is nothing but an attack on the public and democracy. He said that the silence of good people is also a reason for disaster and called all sections of the public to participate in the State bandh on Wednesday.

He said that as the Opposition party, the TDP is giving voice to the aspirations of the people and questioning the corruption by the ruling party, but the YSRCP is trying to silence the people questioning them by force.

Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravikumar, Kondapi MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy condemned the attacks and called the cadre to participate in the State bandh on Wednesday. They announced that they too will personally participate in the banth.

At Kandukur, the local TDP cadre staged a protest at the NTR Statue and raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At Singarayuakonda, the TDP workers organised a protest at the Kandukur road junction and demanded justice. Following the instructions of TDP leader Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, the party workers organised a candle rally by blindfolding with ribbons. They presented a representation to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar requesting him to save democracy.

Giddalur former MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy condemned the attack on the TDP office as a cowardly act and demanded the arrest of the attackers. Santhanuthalapadu TDP leaders organised a rally from their office in Chimakurthy to the local police station and raised slogans against the government.