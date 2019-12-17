Ongole: Left parties to hold protests against CAB tomorrow

Ongole: The Left parties in the district called the public to participate in large and make a success of the agitations planned against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens in India at mandal, taluk and district level on December 19.

In the common meeting held at the Sundarayya Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday, CPM east Prakasam secretary Punati Anjaneyulu, CPI district secretary ML Narayana, CPIML New Democracy district secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu said that the BJP has made the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed and rejected to send to the select committee.

They said that now, everyone in the country has to prove that they are the citizens of India with documents. They said that the illegally migrated people other than Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan five years before December 31, 2014, would be offered citizenship as per the bill. They opined that the CAB is against the spirit of equality before the law and is dividing the country.

They also opined that the implementation of NRC, which was limited to Assam up to now will invite a great danger. They said that everyone in the country should prove that they and their fathers and forefathers are citizens of India before March 24, 1971, by showing proofs and establish the relation between them.

They said that about 90 per cent of the 20lakh people, who were denied citizenship in Assam are Hindus. They demanded the TDP and YSRCP to explain to the public why they have supported these bills in Parliament.

As part of the call given by the left parties to perform agitations and protests throughout the country, these leaders also asked the public to join them in large numbers and released pamphlets about the protests.