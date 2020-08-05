Ongole Municipal Corporation office closed under Corona impact

Ongole: The officials locked down the Ongole Municipal Corporation office as some of the employees were infected with Coronavirus. In the tests conducted recently for the corporation employees, the medical staff announced that the samples of five from the staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

Based on the results, the Commissioner, several HoDs, and officials announced that they are confining themselves to home quarantine voluntarily.

As the other staff also feared coming to the office, the commissioner, P Niranjan Reddy announced that they are stalling the civic services at the office temporarily and advised the public to drop the applications, if any in the box provided.