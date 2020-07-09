Ongole: No match for Jagan in welfare, claims Balineni

Ongole: The minister for energy, forests, environment, science and technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that no other chief minister in the country had the courage to implement the welfare programmes like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He participated in the Farmers' Day organised by the agriculture department at Alluru village under Kothapatnam mandal on Wednesday.



The minister said that the former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was in the hearts of all farmers as a redeemer of their troubles. He said that YSR had initiated the construction of Veligonda project, Mallavaram project, Ulichi check dam, Ramatheertham reservoir and others for the farmers in the district and his son Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying more attention to the issues of farmers, by continuing the efforts made by his father.

He said that the government had set up market stabilisation fund for the farmers who were suffering losses due to price drops. He said that with the Rythu Bharosa, the farmers were receiving capital fund, free insurance, stabilisation fund and assurance to purchase the product through the Markfed.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that the government had introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to provide advice to the farmers at their doorstep. He said that they had established the soil testing centres in all Assembly constituencies in and providing quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, joint collector Venkata Murali, agriculture joint director Srirama Murthy, APMIP project director Raveendra Babu, AMC chairman Katari Chandrarao, and others participated in the programme.