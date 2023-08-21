Ongole: Online shoppers told to the vigilant

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg cautioned customers, who shop on websites, to be more vigilant while making transactions. She advised them not to make any transaction, particularly when the buyer sends a UPI request or QR code to accept payment.



The SP advised the public to be careful when they are purchasing from websites selling second-hand products. She mentioned that there are some fraudulent users on the websites, who are offering almost all new products for a low price, wooing that they are selling the product as they are in desperate need of money. She said they claim to be government employees and officers and they are selling cars, cameras etc, and when the people want to buy them. She also informed that when the users are selling a product, the miscreants are announcing to be interested in the product, and they send a QR code or link to complete the transaction. The SP said that the miscreants say the seller needs to confirm the payment they are making from the credit card, by clicking on the link to install a remote access app and enter their bank details.

SP Malika Garg alerted the public to not buy any product without inspecting it, or do the purchase from the most trusted websites. She said that the seller need not enter their UPI PIN to receive payments and advised them to not open any link or scan QR codes to enter OTPs or install any app. If any fraudulent transaction occurred, she advised the victims to call 1930 or complain at the cybercrime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in as soon as possible.