Live
- World Health Day observed
- SHARP India appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman
- DK Aruna demands Congress to fulfill promises
- Embassy Group Expands Educational Horizons with Embassy Academy Launch in North Bengaluru
- Hyundai Motor Group, Exide Energy join hands for Indian EV model battery cells
- Ponguleti Keeps His Word: Entire Khammam dist now in Congress fold
- 200 families join TDP in Kadiri
- Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala on April 9
- Ugadi: Ugadi Pachadi Recipe & its Significance
- Register bindover cases against trouble mongers: SP
Just In
Ongole: Police conduct march past
Highlights
Ongole: The Prakasam district police organised a march past with the central armed police, and civil police at various places in the district, and...
Ongole: The Prakasam district police organised a march past with the central armed police, and civil police at various places in the district, and assured public to support them for free, fair, and peaceful elections.
Following the orders of SP Sumit Garud Sunil, the district police and the central armed police conducted the march past at NGO Colony, 60 Feet Road, Balakrishnapuram, Old Guntur Road in the Ongole town, and Sunkesula, Kalanuthala villages in the Peddaraveedu mandal.
Explaining about the elections, police officers said that voting is a right guaranteed to them by the constitution, and they should utilise it.
They requested public and political leaders to cooperate with police in the conduct of the elections peacefully.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS