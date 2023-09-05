Ongole: Police save lives of youths trapped in flash floods

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg appreciated the team of police personnel, who rescued two youngsters that got trapped in the sudden stream of a rivulet due to heavy downpour.

According to the SP, two youths Shaik Rahim and Shaik Khaleel, natives of Giddalur, were going towards Ambavaram on their bike on Sunday early morning. It was heavily raining at that time and Upputeru on the way was overflowing on the small bridge. The duo, who were in a hurry, tried to cross the bridge but got washed away, along with the motorcycle.

A local man, Ramana observed the youngsters clinging onto a tree at about 50 meters in the stream and informed to the police by dialling 112. The police control room immediately alerted Giddalur CI P Deva Prabhakar, who rushed to the spot with his staff and ropes. The police team went down into the raging stream, rescued the youths and handed them over to their family members.

SP Malika Garg especially appreciated Giddalur CI P Deva Prabhakar, HC Venkateshwarlu, constables KM Madhusudan, Narasimhulu, Sambasiva Rao and Mastan, home guards Ravi and Krishna Reddy for responding quickly and for saving the victims risking their lives. She presented them certificates of appreciation at the district police office on Monday.