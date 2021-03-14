Ongole: Ponnuru Srinivasulu receives Dr Nagabhairava Award

Ongole: The management of the Ratnamma Charitable Society, Nellore, presented the Dr Nagabhairava National Award to Prakasam Zilla Rachayitala Sangham (PraRaSam) president Ponnuru Srinivasulu, as a part of their 27th anniversary celebrations.

In the programme held in the Town Hall at Nellore on Saturday morning, the Registrar of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Acharya L Vijayakrishna Reddy, felicitated Srinivasulu and presented the award to Srinivasulu.

The award also consists of a cash prize of Rs 10,000. After receiving the award, Srinivasulu expressed happiness and gratitude to the management of the society, for selecting him for the award, while he has been working as the president of PraRaSam, which was founded by Dr Nagabhairava Koteswara Rao.

PraRaSam has already celebrated its golden jubilee. The Ratnam Charitable Society president and retired deputy labour commissioner Rachapalem Raghu, Simhapuri Welfare Organisation president Nirmala Narasimha Reddy, Nellore Zilla Rachayitala Sangham president and general secretary A Jayaprakash and Pathuri Annapurna, Penna Rachayitala Sangham president Govindaraju Subhadra Devi, Nellore Padya Kalaparishad president Mettu Ramachandra Prasad, Gundala Narendra Babu and others also participated in the programme.