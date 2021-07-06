Ongole : Returning migrant workers pose threat of Covid spread in villages

Ongole : Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar made a surprise visit to Edugundlapadu, Maddipadu, Gundlapalli and Timmanapalem village secretariats in the district on Monday and advised the staff to make efforts with dedication to prevent the third wave of Covid by controlling and containing the deadly virus.

The Collector said that the number of Covid cases being registered in the district not yet decreasing. He said Edugundlapadu, which was selected as a model village is also active with 32 Covid cases.

He said that people should be careful, though 650 of 678 people above 45 years of age received the vaccination.

The Collector opined that fresh cases are being registered as the migrant workers are returning home and ordered the Maddipadu Medical Officer Dr Chandrasekhar to conduct Covid tests on the newcomers to the village.

He advised conducting Covid tests on 240 people on a daily basis and take the cooperation of the volunteers.

He also ordered the Gundlapalli secretariat staff to conduct COVID tests on the workers at the growth centre. He ordered the staff of all secretariats to create awareness of the Covid control and encourage them to follow Covid control instructions.

Maddipadu tahsildar BS Sai Srinivasa Rao, MPDO Hanumantha Rao, Korisapadu tahsildar Lakshminarayana, MPDO Srilakshmi and others also participated in the programme.