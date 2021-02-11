Ongole: RUDSETI offers free training course in bike mechanism

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) has planned to conduct 30 days of free training programme in bike mechanism for the unemployed youth from the Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank, and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust conducts the free training programme in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

RUDSETI director GS Murthy announced that the training programme in bike mechanism will start from February 23. He said that the candidate must be a native of Prakasam district and has a minimum educational qualification of Class VIII pass.

He announced that the interested candidates of age between 19 and 40 can send their full bio-data to Director, RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 immediately to reserve a seat and may contact on 7032965224, 9573363141 or 9666765858 for more information.