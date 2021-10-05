Ongole: SP Garg unveils logo of SWAT team

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg unveiled the logo of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team as part of their 3rd Raising Day celebrations in Ongole on Monday.

The SWAT team in the Prakasam district is specially established by the former SP Siddharth Kaushal two years ago. He conducted the talent hunt, supervised the training programmes for the team. Taking special interest in the SWAT team, SP Malika Garg personally designed the logo as an identity that reflects their roles and responsibilities and unveiled it at the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the SWAT team was given extensive training not only in urban warfare but also in dealing with natural disasters.

She said that the SWAT team personnel have been given special training by the NDRF team to provide immediate response and relief measures to prevent future casualties due to the high risk of natural calamities along the long coastal belt in the Prakasam district.

She said that the logo was designed to reflect the duties of the SWAT team in maintaining peace, security and disaster management.

Additional SP B Ravi Chandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, AR DSP A Raghavendra, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, SWAT RI Srikanth Nayak, RIs Subbarao, J Haribabu, Srihari Reddy and SWAT team members were present on the occasion.