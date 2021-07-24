Ongole: SP Malika Garg addresses grievances of police personnel

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg conducted the grievance day for the police personnel at the district police office here on Friday.

She responded to the pleas of the staff and assured that their issues will be resolved as soon as possible by forwarding the issues to the concerned officers for immediate attention.

Later, the SP handed over the financial assistance under Bhadratha programme to the kin of the personnel who died on duty. She assured the family members of the deceased officers that the other benefits as per the rules would be provided and asked them to contact her, if they require any support from the department.

Speaking to the personnel infected with Coronavirus and their family members through videoconference, the SP advised them to take medicines and nutritious food daily. She asked them to contact the officers in touch with them, if they require medical assistance at any time. She advised the police personnel and their family members to shun doubts about the vaccine and get vaccinated.

Additional SP B Ravi Chandra, DSP B Mariyadasu, SB-2 inspector N Srikanth Babu, AO K Sulochana, DPO superintendent Sandhani and other staff also participated in the programme.