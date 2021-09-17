Ongole: SP Malika Garg asks cops to gain people's trust by being unbiased

Ongole: SP Malika Garg advised the officials to be proactive and committed towards control of crime and maintaining law and order.

Addressing a crime review meeting virtually with the DSPs, CIs and SIs in all sub-divisions of the district on Thursday, the SP enquired on the status of cases and gave them key instructions and techniques regarding the registration of cases, investigation, arrest of accused, filing of charge sheets, solving the cases and crime control.

She advised the officers to keep special focus on the livelihood, place of residence and movements of the accused after their release from jail. She instructed them to counsel the misbehaving persons and troublemakers within their police station limits and asked to initiate strict legal action if they disturb the peace. She directed them to increase surveillance on old offenders to control thefts, utilise the services of women police to learn about their lifestyles, identify areas where crime is likely to occur and make changes in night beats to patrol those areas.

She directed the authorities to complete the investigations in the missing cases and suspicious death cases expeditiously without showing any negligence and gave them various instructions. The SP took note of the cases registered on the road accidents in the last two weeks, the places where accidents take place and suggested officers on the adoption of road safety measures to prevent road accidents. She ordered them to identify the accident-prone areas and set up cautionary boards on both sides of the road after marking them as the black spot areas on Google Maps.

The additional SP B Ravi Chandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, Ongole traffic DSP P Mallikarjuna Rao, DCRB DSP AV Ramana, CIs Balamurali, Anjaneya Reddy, DCRB SIs and other staff participated in the meeting.