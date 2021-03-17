Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal inspects I Town police station

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal inspected the Ongole I Town police station on Tuesday and interacted with the technology assistants (TAs), who were trained under the TATA (Training and Activities for Technology Adoption) project at Technology Adoption Centre in District Police Office in Ongole.

The SP said that having a proper understanding of the technical issues and computer knowledge will increase professionalism and the investigation of cases will be done accurately and expeditiously.

He shared some key instructions and valuable tips with the technical assistants. In the meeting with the junior investigation officers (JIO), he inquired about the investigation of the cases they had registered.

He said that the main objective of the JIO project is to complete the investigation speedily by taking the instructions of the superior officers and to ensure that justice is done to the complainants in the cases.

The SP ordered Ongole I Town CI Ch Sitaramaiah to provide all kinds of assistance to the JIOs in the investigation of cases and make them the best investigating officers.

He inquired the CI on pending cases and ordered him to complete the investigation in those cases quickly and file a final report in court.

Later, the SP discussed with the DSP N Suresh Babu about the investigation of the SC/ST atrocities cases and gave him various instructions.