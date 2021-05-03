Ongole : SP Siddharth Kaushal orders for daily status report of health for police personnel

Ongole : Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted a review meeting on the welfare measures and conditions of the different wings in the department in view of the Covid second wave, with concerned officers and the staff through videoconference from Ongole on Sunday.

In the videoconference held by the SP on the precautions to be taken during the coronavirus outbreak as the frontline workers and the status of implementation of Dasa Sutras, a total of 4157 personnel from the senior officers like DSPs to the home guards participated and confirmed the use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distance to protect themselves and their family members from the infection.

Speaking at the meeting, Siddharth ordered the officials to send the daily status report on health, with all details like age, weight, BMI, BP, diabetes, body temperature, SPO2, symptoms like cold, cough, sore throat, body pains, any co-morbid conditions including any other uneasiness for every personnel to the District Covid Cell by 7 pm every day.

He ordered the officer-in-charge of the respective police station to isolate the personnel with symptoms immediately and send him or her to the Covid Control Center if they are found Covid positive.

The SP informed that the doctors and nursing staff at the Covid Care Centre would be available round the clock in three shifts, along with the medical equipment, oxygen and medicines required to treat the disease.

He advised the police personnel to call Covid helpline number 9121102270 at the DTC if they have any symptoms. He said that they have arranged a reception centre and ambulance at the Covid Care Centre for the infected personnel.

He also informed that they have taken steps to provide dry fruits, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners to the personnel and their family members receiving treatment at the Covid Care Centre along with three meals a day to ensure a healthy recovery.

The SP expressed satisfaction over the measure being taken by the officers in various police wings to prevent the staff from coronavirus infection. He ordered the officers to keep oxygen cylinders available in their respective wings and instructed them to send only fit and young personnel to other district and other State duties.

He warned the officers that better steps should be taken to ensure the welfare of the personnel and disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned for any negligence in the Covid related things and positively infected staff.