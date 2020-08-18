Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal orders for strict implementation of Dashasutras

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered all of the police personnel in the district to strictly implement the Dashasutras postulated by him, to protect the staff from the infection of the Coronavirus.



On Monday, the SP visited the Ongole Town I police station and monitored the implementation of lockdown rules and Dashasutras and directed the police officers to strictly enforce the restrictions in containment areas as the virus is spreading rapidly. The SP mandated the safety infrastructure in police stations as many police officers in the district are also getting infected by this virus and they are unable to perform lockdown and other duties properly.

Later, the SP inaugurated the newly built reception room, visitors waiting room, disinfection tunnel, and strong access control at the entry of Ongole Town I police station. The SP appreciated the local police officers and staff for making the arrangements in such a short span of time for the convenience and safety of the people coming to the station in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

DGP highly praised the Prakasam SP for framing and implementing of the Dashasutras and ordered for establishment of this safety infrastructure in every police station in the state. With this safety infrastructure in place, the face of every police station in the state will change and the standard procedures of reception of complaints, entry of visitors could be controlled well and the police personnel, public get protection from virus infection.

The SP urged the public to be cooperative and supportive in implementing lockdown rules and felicitated the staff of Ongole Town I police Station who had returned to work after conquering the Coronavirus.

Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, Town-I CI M Bhimanaik, SIs, ward secretariats mahila police, and others also participated in the programme.