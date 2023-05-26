Ongole: Sri Saraswathi students achieve ranks in JEE

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Sri Saraswathi Educational Institutions Chairman AV Ramana Reddy announced that their students continue to dominate students from other institutions at national and State-level examinations.

Speaking after the announcement of the result of JEE Mains 2023 Paper 2, Ramana Reddy informed that their students S Sai Charan Kumar Reddy and Y Karthikeya achieved national level second and fourth ranks respectively in the AIR-R category.

Tumma Nithin Reddy and Nussum Jayaprakash Reddy secured 45 and 75 ranks in the same category. Eight of their students achieved less than 200 rank, 12 got less than 500 rank, 23 of them got less than 1,000 rank and 49 got less than 5,000 rank in the JEE Mains 2023 Paper 2.

He added that K Vishnu Madhav, a student from Sri Saraswathi Institutions achieved 887 rank in the TS EAMCET 2023, and a total of 16 students achieved less than 10,000 rank, 28 got less than 20,000 rank and 52 achieved less than 30,000 rank. He congratulated the students for their performance, thanked the parents for their confidence in them, appreciated the directors, teaching and non-teaching staff for their efforts in achieving success.

The institutions’ directors A Ganesh Reddy, A Ganga Sankar Reddy, CEO NV Suresh, deans, principals, and teachers also participated in the programme.