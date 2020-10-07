Ongole: Step up security at religious places, Collector orders officials

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to appoint various teams to increase security at the religious places and take steps for maintaining communal harmony.

He conducted a meeting with the revenue and police officials on the security status of the temples and other prayer halls in the district.

The collector ordered the officials to form teams with the VRO, panchayat secretary, volunteer, women police in the areas at the village level and appoint the VRO as the nodal officer at the secretariat level.

He said that the tahsildar, MPDO, and SHO will be the members of the committees at the mandal level, the sub-collector, RDO and DSP at the division level and the joint collector, ASP and DRO, minority officer will be the members of the committee at the district level.

The collector ordered the officials to prepare a list of religious places as per the secretariat level and prepare guidelines to beef up security to them by October 13.