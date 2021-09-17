Ongole: Stone laid for 25,000 houses in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Pravin Kumar announced that the foundation for about 25,000 houses was laid under the Mega Housing Mela in the district on Thursday.

The collector laid the foundation stone to 277 houses at the Jagananna Colony layout in the Valaparla village of Martur mandal. He said that the government is distributing housing pattas to 31 lakh poor people in the state. He announced that the foundation for about 25,000 houses was done in the government land in the Prakasam district on Thursday as part of the Mega Housing Mela, by taking necessary action to provide all facilities in the Jagananna Colonies.

He assured the beneficiaries that they will be provided abundant sand for the construction of the houses, and the colonies will be equipped with cement roads, drains, electricity and drinking water connections. He advised the beneficiaries to complete the constructions as quickly as possible.

In the foundation programme for 224 houses at Kondapi, the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the government is committed to construct 17 lakh houses in the first phase under Mega Housing Mela. He said that unlike the earlier housing programmes anywhere, it is first of its kind initiative by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State to provide the basic infrastructure like roads, drinking water, electricity by the time all beneficiaries complete the construction of the houses. He said that the Chief Minister wants all houses in the colony to be constructed and the people in the new colony to live in peace and harmony.

The housing department officials, local YSRCP party in-charges and leaders also participated in the foundation laying programmes.