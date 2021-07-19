Ongole student clears National Talent Search Exam

Ongole: The management of Narayana Olympiad School in Lawyerpet here appreciated Itta Akshant Joshi for his clearing the National Talent Search Examination successfully.

The Prakasam district Narayana Schools AGM Hari Prasad announced that the son of Itta Eadukondalu and Ratnakumari, and the student of Narayana Olympiad School has cleared the second level of NTS Examination and they believe that he is the only candidate to do so in Prakasam district for the last 20 years.

The school principal Syed Nagoor Vali said that the discipline and dedication of the student, encouragement by the parents and the curriculum of the Narayana schools helped their student clear NTSE. The dean of Narayana College at Saraswati Bhavan, Pitchireddy said that Joshi is a BiPC student with them now and wished him to achieve a great rank in NEET.

The school academic dean Radhakrishna Sarma, vice-principal Ankamma Rao, Srihari and other teaching and nonteaching staff also appreciated the student for his success.