Ongole: TDP, CPM burn copies of farm laws, GOs

Ongole: As the legends say that the Bhogi bonfire reduces the problems of mankind to ashes and bring prosperity, the problems associated with the anti-farmers laws and anti-public decisions of the governments should be eradicated and everyone in the state should flourish with happiness and prosperity, announced the leaders of opposition parties after they burn the copies of new agriculture laws and GOs in the Bhogi bonfire, on Wednesday.

In continuation of the Sankranti festivities at the Telugu Desam Party office in Ongole, its parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Darsi coordinator Pamidi Ramesh Babu, state secretary Kamarajugadda Kusuma Kumari, town president Kothari Nageswara Rao, parliament constituency women president Ravula Padmaja, district general secretary Dr Raj Vimal Gurrala and others lit the Bhogi bonfire and thrown the papers printed with the GOs and agriculture laws. Balaji announced that the YSRCP government neglected the welfare of the farmers and left them in suffering. He said that the government failed to compensate the farmers for the losses due to the Nivar cyclone, and floods. He said that the government has sanctioned only Rs 5,000 as a benefit for the farmers who lost about Rs 30,000 due to the natural calamities but is busy in portraying itself as it did a great job. He alleged that the government reduced the number of beneficiaries in zero-interest loans, purchasing colour changed paddy with various restrictions and now trying to remove the free electricity to a majority of them.

CPM east Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu and other Left party leaders burned the papers and announced that the farmers' agitation will continue until the government repeals the new agriculture laws. They announced that the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the laws, but the farmers should not stop the agitation. They alleged that the Prime Minister is serving corporate companies but neglected the common people who elected them.