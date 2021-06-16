Ongole: TDP demands ex-gratia to Covid, black fungus victims' kin

Ongole: Prakasam district TDP leaders demanded that the government announce ex-gratia to the kin of those who died of coronavirus and black fungus. The party leaders staged a protest in front of the tahsildar's office and submitted a representation to the tahsildar.

The TDP senior leader Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, TDP town president Kotari Nageswara Rao, general secretary Dayineni Dharma, Dacharla Venkata Ramanaiah, EdduSasikanth Bhushan, ChundiSyam and others participated in the protest.

The TDP leaders flayed the state government alleging that the administration has completely failed in controlling and containing the coronavirus from spreading. They demanded the government to speed up the vaccination process and provide financial relief of Rs 10,000 to the poor who lost their employment and livelihood due to the coronavirus.

They also demanded the government to immediately announce an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased and Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the victims who died from black fungus.