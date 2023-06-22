Ongole: TDP leaders take up Bhavishyattuki Guarantee bus tour

Ongole: Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party leaders took up Bhvishyattuki Guarantee Chaitanya ratha yatra to conduct public meetings and sleepovers in villages in each Assembly constituency in the district for five days. The ratha yatra took off from the district party office in Ongole on Wednesday.

TDP senior leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Pulivarti Nani, Vinukonda Subrahmanyam, district president Nukasani Balaji, MLA DVB Swamy, in-charges Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Guduri Erixion Babu and others joined the first-day bus tour from Ongole to Pallepalem of Kothapatnam mandal under the leadership of party State vice-president and Ongole former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao.

The TDP leaders threw a challenge to the government by taking selfies at the TIDCO houses in Chintala and Buckingham Canal Bridge at Allur, claiming that the TDP government had completed 80 to 90 per cent of these projects in 2019, but the YSRCP government failed to complete the remaining work even after four years.

At Pallepalem, the TDP leaders conducted Rachabanda, a public meeting, explained to the people the ‘Super Six’ schemes announced by TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the recent Mahanadu. They informed the public that the YSRCP government has mortgaged the development of the State, but the only hope for the guarantee of the future is Chandrababu Naidu. They advised the public to vote for TDP for a better future of the next generations and assured that the TDP government will provide all benefits under the Super Six schemes to households of all eligible persons.