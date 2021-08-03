Ongole: TDP urges government to take pro-people steps

Ongole: TDP MLAs, Parliament and Assembly constituency in-charges and leaders in the Prakasam district met Collector Pravin Kumar and submitted a representation with demands to take public welfare decisions here on Monday.

Before meeting the Collector, the TDP leaders including the Ongole Parliament constituency president and former ZP chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji and others told the media persons that the State government is not concerned even though the gazette notification released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti didn't recognise the Veligonda project in Prakasam district as the authorised project.

They said that the first tunnel boring is completed during TDP rule, but the YSRCP the government failed to provide water through it.

They demanded that the government should resolve all issues of the oustees and complete the second tunnel immediately. They said that if necessary, the TDP will send a delegation to the Jal Shakti minister with a request to include the project in the approved list and will continue agitation until the project is authorised.

The TDP leaders also demanded the government to see the authenticated share of 43.5 TMC water to the Prakasam district is released from the Nagarjuna Sagar project, and see the farmers receive it as per the schedule.

They asked the Collector to see the repairs for Rallapadu are done immediately and release water to it from the Somasila project. They said that the district is on the verge of becoming a desert due to the decisions of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They alleged that the small-scale farmers of tobacco suffered great losses this year as the MARKFED sold the tobacco purchased last year. They also demanded the government to see the Jamail farmers receive Rs 4400 per tonne, and Subabul farmers receive Rs 4200 per tonne.

The leaders also demanded the government to clear the MGNREGS pending bills, wage arrears to the workers, dues to the maize farmers. They alleged that the government is discriminating against Dalits, and depriving them of better education by cancelling the best available schools, reducing seats in residential schools and foreign education under Ambedkar Overseas Scheme.

They alleged that the government is misusing the SC-ST POA Act, but not coming forward to take action in the death case of a Dalit youth Ericharla Kiran for not wearing the mask. They also advised the collector to equip GGH Ongole with enough infrastructure as many people died due to a shortage of beds earlier.