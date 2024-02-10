Ongole: Varsities hubs of intellectual growth, says Hemachandra

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy participated as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the national seminars, the XLVIII Annual Congress of the Epigraphical Society of India (ESI), and the XLII Annual Congress of the Place Names Society of India (PNSI), organised by the Department of History at the Andhra Kesari University here on Friday.

On the first day of the seminars, 85 delegates from 15 states participated and presented papers. Speaking on the occasion, Hemachandra said that today’s universities are not just repositories of modern knowledge, but also serve as the wombs of intellectual growth nurturing the students with essential education. He emphasised the need to provide vital education to students, and said that the universities are providing education, knowledge, and discipline to students in a friendly atmosphere.

He appreciated the AKU VC Anjireddy for his dedication and commitment to the optimum utilisation of the resources at the newly established university and making a mark in its development.

VC Prof Anjireddy informed that his association with the university has completed one year on Friday and said that with the government’s cooperation, they are developing the university, and plan to place it beside the top universities in the country. He said that they are planning to shift the administrative block to the new campus at the Pernamitta, in 45 days.

The university registrar Dr B Haribabu, the additional controller of examinations Dr B Padmaja, the university college principal Prof B Rajamohan, and others were present.