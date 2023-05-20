Ongole: Volunteers’ role key in delivering welfare schemes says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar applauded the services of volunteers at the ‘Volunteerla ku Vandanam’ programme held here on Friday. Along with ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the Collector presented Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best-performing volunteers from ward secretariats in Ongole town.

Later addressing the gathering, Collector Dinesh Kumar said volunteers are playing a key role in delivering the welfare programmes of the State government to the eligible beneficiaries. He lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiation to felicitate the volunteers in recognition of their services. He said with the introduction of volunteers and ward and village secretariat system, the government brought revolutionary changes in the administration. He praised the volunteers in the district that it is due to their services the district is in the top two positions in the services offered through the village and ward secretariats in the state. The Collector appreciated that the volunteers rendered selfless service during the COVID pandemic and conducted the fever survey about 50 times. He announced that they selected a total of 10,365 volunteers for the awards in the district.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma praised the services of the volunteers for being supportive at all times, including the pandemic.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he saluted the volunteers for their services. He said that he understood how much they are penetrated with the lives of the common public, during Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhutvam campaign. He said that he will always be at their service in resolving any issues of them. Ongole Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao stated that they selected 1,169 including two volunteers for Seva Vajra, 12 volunteers for Seva Ratna and 1,155 volunteers for Seva Mitra awards, based on their performance and satisfaction of the families in their cluster. He informed that Seva Ratnas will receive Rs 30,000, Seva Vajras receive Rs 20,000 and Seva Mitras receive Rs 10,000 as part of the Volunteerlaku Vandanam awards.