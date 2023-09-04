Ongole: Voters’ re-verification process inspected

Ongole: Prakasam district in-charge District in-charge Collector K Srinivasulu inspecting voters' reverification process in Tangutur mandal on Sunday inspected the voters’ re-verification process at K Bitragunta of Jarugumalli mandal, Valluru of Tangutur mandal and Mulaguntapadu of Singarayakonda mandal on Sunday, and ordered the officials concerned not to violate any rules while removing the names from the voters’ list.

The in-charge Collector advised the officials to follow the necessary guidelines stipulated by the Election Commission, conducting an inquiry after serving notices before removing the names of deceased persons or people, who migrated to other places. He ordered them to be transparent in the re-verification process to prepare the voters’ list free of errors. He directed the BLOs and BLAs to be part of the process and requested the representatives of the political parties to cooperate with the official system.

Singarayakonda Tahsildar Ch Usha, Tangutur Tahsildar Sanjiva Rao, Jarugumalli Tahsildar S Usharani and other officials accompanied the in-charge Collector during the inspection.