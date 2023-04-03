Ongole: YSR Asara benefits distributed

Ongole(Prakasam district): MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy distributed cheques of the third tranche of YSR Aasara to the beneficiaries at a programme held at the municipal corporation office here on Sunday.

At this programme, presided over by Mayor Gangada Sujatha, the MLA distributed cheques worth Rs 24.23 crore to 27,581 members of 2,848 self-help groups. Addressing the beneficiaries, he said that the government is a women-friendly government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the promise made to DWCRA women to waive off their loans at the time of the elections, in instalments.

He alleged that the TDP leaders obstructed the distribution of housing plots to the poor by going to court. He informed that the government will sanction housing sites in May, as the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the acquisition of land for the same. He also informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 350 crore for laying new pipelines to address water distribution problems in the town, and the technical sanction is also complete to finish the works in the coming seven to eight months.

OMC Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, MEPMA PD T Ravi Kumar, YSRCP leaders, officials and members of the self-help groups participated in the programme.