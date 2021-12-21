Ongole: YSRCP cadres attack fellow worker, record incident on mobile

Ongole: The Ongole Town-I police registered a case on Monday, based on the complaint from YSRCP worker Somisetty Subbarao Gupta that he was attacked by a few fellow cadres and made to kneel to render an apology over his remarks.

According to the family members, Somisetty Subbarao is YSRCP leader in Ongole town. During the birthday celebrations of Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, he made remarks on the situation of the party in the state and advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy not to believe everyone who joined the party in later years, but also give opportunities to the people who worked for the party since its inception.

The video with his remarks went viral on social media after a few days, and the local YSRCP workers tried to attack him at his house on Saturday night.

Escaping from the eyes of the mob, he went to Guntur and stayed at a lodge and initiated measures to settle the dust by contacting the party leaders. However, learning about his whereabouts, a few party workers reached the lodge he stayed in and beat him black and blue for making the comments against a few leaders and advising the party senior leaders. They recorded the attack on a mobile phone and made him kneel to apologise to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The video of the attack was also gone viral on social media Monday afternoon.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy responded to the incident and said that he already advised the YSRCP workers not to react to the comments. He said that the attack on the party worker by the fellow cadre is very unfortunate. However, Somisetty Subbarao Gupta went to Town-I police station in Ongole on Monday evening and lodge a complaint against Subhani and several others for attacking him personally and ransacking his house.

Prakasam SP Malika Garg informed that the police registered the case and started the investigation to nab the persons involved in the crime.