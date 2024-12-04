  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Online FDP on Green Energy Technologies held

Online FDP on Green Energy Technologies held
x
Highlights

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised ATAL sponsored six-day online FDP on Innovative Green Energy Technologies.The programme was...

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised ATAL sponsored six-day online FDP on Innovative Green Energy Technologies.

The programme was intended to equip faculty members with cutting-edge knowledge in sustainable energy technologies and innovative storage solutions.

Prof M Siva Subrahmanyam, coordinator of FDP, highlighted the objectives of the programme and its relevance to the current global energy scenario. Prof N Ravi Kumar, HOD, Mechanical Engineering, encouraged participants to embrace the transformative potential of green energy technologies, emphasising their role in shaping a sustainable future.

He stressed the importance of such programmes in fostering interdisciplinary research and collaboration, urging participants to actively engage and explore new avenues of innovation.

Prof E Anil Kumar from IIT Tirupati explained the emerging trends and challenges in green energy and storage technologies. He highlighted topics such as solar energy innovations, hydrogen production and storage systems and advanced battery technologies.

Around 200 faculty members from institutions across the country, research scholars have participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick