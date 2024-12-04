Live
- US moves to phase out minimum-wage waiver for disabled workers
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Indian stock market opens in green, Nifty above 24,500
- Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
Just In
Online FDP on Green Energy Technologies held
Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised ATAL sponsored six-day online FDP on Innovative Green Energy Technologies.The programme was...
Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised ATAL sponsored six-day online FDP on Innovative Green Energy Technologies.
The programme was intended to equip faculty members with cutting-edge knowledge in sustainable energy technologies and innovative storage solutions.
Prof M Siva Subrahmanyam, coordinator of FDP, highlighted the objectives of the programme and its relevance to the current global energy scenario. Prof N Ravi Kumar, HOD, Mechanical Engineering, encouraged participants to embrace the transformative potential of green energy technologies, emphasising their role in shaping a sustainable future.
He stressed the importance of such programmes in fostering interdisciplinary research and collaboration, urging participants to actively engage and explore new avenues of innovation.
Prof E Anil Kumar from IIT Tirupati explained the emerging trends and challenges in green energy and storage technologies. He highlighted topics such as solar energy innovations, hydrogen production and storage systems and advanced battery technologies.
Around 200 faculty members from institutions across the country, research scholars have participated in the programme.