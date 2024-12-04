Online FDP on Green Energy Technologies held

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (A) organised ATAL sponsored six-day online FDP on Innovative Green Energy Technologies.

The programme was intended to equip faculty members with cutting-edge knowledge in sustainable energy technologies and innovative storage solutions.

Prof M Siva Subrahmanyam, coordinator of FDP, highlighted the objectives of the programme and its relevance to the current global energy scenario. Prof N Ravi Kumar, HOD, Mechanical Engineering, encouraged participants to embrace the transformative potential of green energy technologies, emphasising their role in shaping a sustainable future.

He stressed the importance of such programmes in fostering interdisciplinary research and collaboration, urging participants to actively engage and explore new avenues of innovation.

Prof E Anil Kumar from IIT Tirupati explained the emerging trends and challenges in green energy and storage technologies. He highlighted topics such as solar energy innovations, hydrogen production and storage systems and advanced battery technologies.

Around 200 faculty members from institutions across the country, research scholars have participated in the programme.