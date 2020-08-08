Online training in Block chain, Cloud Architecture from August 10

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and IDS Inc are jointly conducting online training in the latest technologies of Block chain and Cloud Architecture from August 10.

Challa Madhusudan Reddy, chairman and and Arja Srikanth, managing director and CEO, of APSSDC said in a statement here on Friday that as per the research conducted by the Linkedin, the Blockchain and the Cloud Architecture enjoy demand in the first two places of the present market. "If the youth is trained in these technologies, there would be plenty of job opportunities," they said.

The online training in the two technologies would be 40 hours and 36 hours respectively from August 10. The candidates who had completed B.Tech or M.Tech in CSE, IT or ECE and even the final year students could apply for the online training in Cloud Architecture. Likewise, B.Tech and M. Tech and final year students of CSE and IT could apply for joining the online training in Blockchain technology.

Executive director Prof D V Ramakoti Reddy said that the interested candidates may register their names in the website www.apssdc.in. For details the candidates may contact the tollfree number 18004252422.