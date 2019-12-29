Only 10 per cent of farmers are protesting, says Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

Mangalgiri MLA from Guntur district Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) asserted that the farmers in Amaravati would be served justice for contributing their lands for the capital. "Only 10 per cent of farmers were involved in the agitation," RK said. RK spoke to the media after handing over checks to healthcare beneficiaries at his office in Mangalagiri and alleged that only 10 per cent of the farmers were involved in the agitation.

He accused TDP chief Chandrababu of launching the rest of the protest to defame govt. TDP government has promised to give the flats for farmers. The MLA asserted that if the farmers would like to cultivate in Amaravati, govt would give back the land to the concerned parties.

On the other hand, the farmer's protests continued for the 12th day and the farmers JAC has held a 'Manavaharam' program against the declaration of three capitals in AP on Sunday morning at Benz Circle. The rally was conducted from High School Road to Vijayawada Benz Circle chanting 'Save Amaravati' slogan.