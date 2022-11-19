Only beneficiaries should build houses in their plots: Collector Nishanth Kumar

Parvathipuram: District collector Nishanth Kumar clarified that only the beneficiaries should undertake the construction of houses in the plots allotted to them under the housing scheme in the district. The collector was responding to the allegations that other than beneficiaries are making constructions in the plots allotted under the scheme.

In a statement on Friday, Nishanth Kumar said that the house site pattas had been issued to the beneficiaries in the district as per the orders of the government and in accordance with the rules. Houses had been sanctioned under the housing scheme to the beneficiaries concerned. He asked the beneficiaries concerned to take up the constructions on the plots allotted to them. He made it clear that it is against the rules to construct houses on another's site and legal action would be initiated against them.

The collector stated that the site once allotted to a beneficiary would belong to him only. No other person can enter the site, he added.

He said that the state government and the Chief Minister wanted the beneficiaries to take up the construction of houses quickly and make their dream of own house real. The collector asked the people to report such matters, problems, threats and violations in the district collector's office. He appealed to the public that no one else should undertake the construction of houses except the actual beneficiaries.