Only YSRCP govt delivers benefits at doorsteps: Balineni

Ongole: YSRCP Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the ‘Mana Ongole-Mana Vasanna’ campaign in Alluru village of Kothapatnam mandal on Monday.

He was accorded a rousing welcome from his party workers and inquired about the local issues from them. He assured that the problems will be resolved soon. Addressing the people at various places, Srinivasa Reddy requested the people to vote for him and give him another chance to represent them.

Inquiring about the implementation of the Navaratnalu schemes by the YSRCP, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy provided a people-friendly government in the last five years. He said that the village secretariat and voluntary systems are revolutionary, and the YSRCP government is the only one that is delivering welfare programs at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the country.

He said that development and welfare are like two eyes to him, and claimed that he did a maximum development in the last five years. He said that he had distributed 25000 housing pattas though the TDP tried to create hurdles, and announced that he would also construct houses for the plots’ beneficiaries.