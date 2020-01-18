Operation performed on nonagenarian by the doctors of Andhra Hospital

Vijayawada: At the age of 93 years, life has been extended for further period by using a critical procedure performed by the doctors of Andhra Hospital.

The patient, Rosaiah, arrived at the hospital with a severe chest pain and cardiac arrest. Immediately after arriving Emergency Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation was given and was diagnosed to have a massive heart attack. He was shifted to the Cathlab on emergency measure and Coronary Angiogram was performed which revealed critical block in Left Main Coronary Artery (LMCA).

The patient showed significant improvement in his condition after the Primary Coronary Angioplasty and Stenting.

Primary Coronary Angioplasty is a safe and highly effective method of treatment for patients suffering from acute Myocardial Infarction.

Recent studies have showed significant reduction in mortality in patients who underwent Primary Coronary Angioplasty, said cardiologist Srimannarayana. The team of doctors include Dr Tulasiram (Criticalcare specialist), Dr Ravindra, Dr Dariya Hussian who treat MI patients at an appropriate time, and make patients' family members happy.

The Hospital management congratulated the team.