Oppn parties throw their weight behind Amaravati farmers' yatra

Tirupati: Leaders of various political parties said that Amaravati is an aspiration for the Andhra Pradesh people and demanded that the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, come out with a firm assurance to continue it as only capital.



Farmers Mahaa Paadayatra under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti (APS) entered Chittoor district on December 7, in its last leg. The farmers as well as supporting political parties and organisations will organise a public meeting in Tirupati on December 17.

However, the police department has not yet given permission for the public meeting.

On the eve of public meeting, a round-table took place with participation of CPI, TDP, Jana Sena, Congress and Republican Party of India in support of APS here on Saturday.

Leaders of political parties declared in one voice that Amaravati should continue as the state capital and also stated that they would resist tooth and nail the three capitals proposal of the government in the name of decentralisation of development.

Speaking at the meeting, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the Amaravati is the aspiration of state's people and affirmed that they are not against decentralisation which is essential for the development. "But it is ridiculous that the Chief Minister, who has all the powers vested with him, decentralising the capitals which are symbol of power," he remarked.

He said they will go ahead with the public meeting on December 17 at any cost though the police department had not given permission on the orders of YSRCP government.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti general secretary Tirupati Rao warned Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that they would not remain silent if the state government again brings the three capitals bill and intensify their agitation.

He said this Padayatra is not for 29 villages alone but for the future of the entire state.

TDP leader and former MLA M Suguna asserted that they would continue their support till the firm assurance comes from the government on capital and also called on all sections to attend public meeting in large numbers.

Jana Sena Party state spokes person Dr P Hariprasad said the fight of farmers for capital is historical and demanded that the police give permission for the public meeting.

CPI state joint secretary Muppalla Nageswar Rao, CPI district secretary Ramanaidu, TDP state spokesperson Janardhan, TDP Tirupati parliament president Narsimha Yadav, leaders Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, Sanjay, Ravi Naidu, Congress leader Mangati Gopal Reddy, RPI state president Anjaiah and others were present.