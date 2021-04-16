Opposition confined to false propaganda, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Asserting that 22-month governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will make YSRCP win in Tirupati by-poll, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Opposition parties are confined to false propaganda rather than publicising achievements during their regime.

Speaking to media at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said running out of issues for campaign in Tirupati by-poll, Opposition parties have been targeting the Chief Minister personally and spreading communal hatred.

He slammed Opposition TDP, BJP and Pawan Kalyan for not fulfilling the promises made during 2014 elections including securing Special Category Status to the State and said BJP and TDP should tell what they have done for the State or explain the reasons why they didn't fulfill the promises made.

Sajjala said instead of seeking apology for not fulfilling the promises made, the Opposition parties have been indulging in false accusations against the State government.

He criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for not demanding an explanation from Atchannaidu or issuing show-cause notice to him for his adverse comments against the party and Lokesh. He said Tirupati by-poll should teach a lesson to non serious political parties working with vested interests in the State.