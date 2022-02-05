Opposition parties making unnecessary allegations on new districts, says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

There is a debate over the announcement of new districts in Andhra Pradesh continues. While some welcome the move, others opposing it. In some areas, there are objections to the names of districts demands to change their areas to district centres. These concerns are especially prevalent in Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore districts. Opposition leaders also expressed support for the protesters. Meanwhile, the Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy responded to this stating that the opposition parties are making unnecessary ruckus over the new districts.

He said Rayachoti has been proposed as the district headquarters under the Rajampeta Parliament in Kadapa district and Srisathyasai district with Puttaparthi as the center within Hindupur. The minister said that Satyasai also has devotees abroad hence the proposed Satyasai district that will be conducive to the devotees.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that NTR district with Vijayawada as the district centre is proposed. He tooka jibe at Chandrababu for not naming a district after NTR despite being chief minister for fourteen years. He said he had learned that Gupta, a native of Ongole, had demonstrated flexi near the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to seek justice and opined that everybody knows who is behind him. He further said that the Kapu community people are happy over the cases filed in the Kapu Movement are withdrawn.