Organ donation is incomparable as it gives life to others: TTD JEO Gowthami

Tirupati : SVIM Shas organised Indian organ donation day programme on Saturday to bring awareness on the importance of organ donation. Speaking on the occasion, TTD JEO (Health and Education) M Gowthami said that organ donation is more important than various other donations as it gives life to others.

She recalled that kidney transplantations are being conducted in SVIMS successfully and it is time to educate people on organ donation. Doctors have to bring awareness to patients’ family members on the importance of organ donation and allay fears among them. She noted that child heart surgeries are being held in Sri Padmavathi Children's Hrudayalaya which should be propagated further so that more people will be aware of it.

SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that through organ donation a person can live even after death. Explaining the two methods of organ donation, he said that when people are alive, they can donate their kidneys to facilitate kidney transplantations. Also, when a person is brain dead, his organs can be utilised for others in a given time frame.

He further explained that SVIMS has introduced online registration process for organ donation and anyone can enrol their names. Sri Padmavathi Children's heart centre director Dr Srinath Reddy said brain dead people can give life to eight others by donating their organs.

Earlier, SVIMS Director Dr Kumar, medical superintendent Dr Ram and others ked ab awareness rally to highlight the importance of organ donation. Several family members of donors and recipients have also shared their experiences on this occasion. They were felicitated by TTD JEO and SVIMS Director. Dr Alok Samnyh, Dr Venkatarami Reddy, Dr Ram, Dr Harikrishna, Dr. Krishnasimha Reddy and others took part.

