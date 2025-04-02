Live
Organic farming suggested for best results in horticulture
Bhimavaram: Organic farming is the best choice in horticulture for gaining better profits, said director of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju.
The Central government had introduced Unnata Bharat Abhiyaan (UBA) to bring awareness among farmers not to use pesticides both in agriculture and horticulture.
As part of the Abhiyaan, the SRKR Engineering College had adopted Pedda Amiram, Kalla, Kopalle, Jakkaram and Kallakuru villages to implement the UBA programme.
Under the supervision of the College UBA coordinator Dr T Rambabu, organic farming practices were implemented in Mogallu village and Dr Jagapati Raju visited the village on Tuesday.
Dr Jagapati Raju showcased the Papaya field developed by him in organic farming which had yielded sizable produce.
Dr Rambabu, Dr K Mehar Ganesh, Dr Sui Babu, Dr Raghu and Dr Jivan Kumaralso visited the agriculture field.
Dr Jagapati Raju suggested that the bunds of fields should be widened for undertaking horticulture to get good results. The papaya would have a good market since it is very tasty without using pesticides.