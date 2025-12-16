HC directs authorities to allow job aspirants to meet CM

Dharwad: In a significant development for thousands of unemployed youths in Karnataka, the Dharwad bench of the High Court has directed authorities to facilitate a meeting between job aspirants and the Chief Minister to submit a memorandum seeking recruitment to vacant government posts.

The order came while hearing a petition filed by the Akhila Karnataka Students Association (AKSA), which had challenged the police decision to deny permission for a large-scale protest in Dharwad demanding immediate filling of vacant government positions. The court disposed of the petition with directions to consider the representation of the job aspirants.

A bench headed by Justice Nagaprasanna instructed the petitioners to approach Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar and seek permission to meet the Chief Minister and submit their demands formally. The court’s direction has raised fresh hope among thousands of unemployed youths who have been agitating for government job recruitment.

Dharwad has emerged as a major hub for job aspirants, with an estimated 80,000 youths preparing for competitive examinations in the city alone. Students from across the state come to Dharwad, which houses institutions such as Karnataka University, the University of Agricultural Sciences, several private universities and numerous coaching centres. Many aspirants stay away from their families, take up part-time jobs to meet expenses, and continue preparing for exams amid uncertainty over recruitment.

According to data placed before the court, around 2.84 lakh government posts are currently vacant across Karnataka. This includes 9,536 vacancies in the finance department alone, apart from large numbers of unfilled posts in the police and other departments. Aspirants pointed out that delays in police recruitment had earlier led to distressing incidents, including suicides by some candidates.

On December 1, nearly 30,000 job aspirants staged a protest in Dharwad demanding immediate recruitment. However, police denied permission citing concerns over law and order and past untoward incidents during similar protests. Questioning this decision, AKSA approached the High Court, seeking directions to allow a peaceful protest and a chance to place their demands before the government.

With the High Court now directing authorities to enable a meeting with the Chief Minister, job aspirants see the order as a crucial step towards drawing the government’s attention to the growing unemployment crisis and the urgent need to fill long-pending vacancies.