Organic farming suggested to produce high quality yield

Rajamahendravaram: Expanding natural farming for more acres will help farmers produce high-quality, nutritious organic products, said B Ashok Kumar, Business Development Manager of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

He addressed farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) at an awareness seminar organised by the Horticulture Department and APMIP at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Tuesday. Ashok explained the challenges faced in the export of agricultural and horticultural products and suggested the support schemes available to overcome them. As part of the state government’s initiative, APEDA is conducting such awareness sessions in every district, he said.

He stressed the importance of adhering to export quality standards and noted that excessive use of chemicals in farming is causing problems in quality testing. Natural farming is the best way to overcome these issues, he said. By registering FPOs with APEDA, farmers can access global marketing platforms and receive financial support, he added.

The seminar also included demonstrations on export-grade varieties of fruits and flowers. Officials provided detailed guidance on mango varieties suitable for export.

District Horticulture Officer B Sujatha Kumari urged horticulture farmers to gain awareness about export practices and shift towards organic farming, citing health hazards and reduced shelf life caused by chemical usage.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao encouraged farmers to form and strengthen FPOs to receive government subsidies and deliver high-quality products. He said that such FPOs engaging in organic farming will gain greater recognition.

District Micro Irrigation Officer A Durgesh mentioned that nurseries in Kadiyam mandal are already earning the district a name at the national and international levels through the export of plants and flowers.

Organic Farming District Project Manager Tatarao and other officials also participated in the seminar.