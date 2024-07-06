Organise ‘Friday–Dry Day’ strictly says Collector S Venkateswar to officials

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar made a whirlwind tour of Tirupati city on Friday and conducted surprise checks in many areas. He focused on how far the ‘Friday Dry Day’ concept is being implemented and asked the people to keep their surroundings clean. They were asked to inform any fevers and other seasonal diseases to the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures.

The Collector told the authorities of Municipal corporation and Panchayat Raj to see that there will be no water blocking in any area. At the municipal scavengers colony, he examined drinking water, air coolers in houses, water storage in tyres, drainage etc., and told the residents to take precautions. He educated them about the problems of drain water storage etc., which can lead to seasonal fevers like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. To avoid this, it is important to observe every Friday as dry day and empty all tanks to prevent mosquito larvae.

The Collector also directed Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh to take steps to remove garbage and silt in the canal coming from Kapilatheertham within a week. Dr Venkateswar visited the house of a 12-year-old boy Dinesh, who was diagnosed dengue positive and told his family members that there was nothing to worry and that he would recover quickly. On this occasion, the Collector told the media that the State government has ordered to observe Friday as dry day to prevent the spread of dengue, diarrhoea and to take preventive and control measures. Officials of Panchayat Raj department and other line departments have been ordered to work in full coordination in this task. If there is any problem relating to drainage blocks or others in Tirupati city, steps will be taken by the municipal authorities and solve them.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Municipal Corporation Health Officer Yuva Anvesh, Epidemiologist Lavanya and others were present.