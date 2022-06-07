Origin of gas leak at Brandix yet to be traced

Anakapalli: IT minister Gudivada Amarnath stated that the cause for the gas leak incident at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited that affected close to 350 employees is likely to be known on Tuesday.

Visiting Brandix India Apparel City along with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman AK Parida, Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, collector P Ravi Subhash, among others, the minister said the expert committee indicated that the gases would have come from the AC duct in its preliminary report. "However, it is unclear about the origin of the gas and how it has come into the AC duct," the minister mentioned.

The samples were sent to IICT, Hyderabad and the report generated would give clarity on the incident.

APPCB chairman AK Parida mentioned that about 432 red category industries were present in Vizag and in APIIC-SEZ, a total of 132 pharmaceutical companies fall under red category. The expert committee is working on the report and it will be released soon.

On Friday, the gas leak incident at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited of the Brandix India Apparel City at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district affected 350 employees and many of them were admitted to hospitals as they developed symptoms like headache, nausea, eye irritation and stomach pain.

However, the origin of the gas leak is yet to be known and the joint committee is investigating it.