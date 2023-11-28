ORR for Srikakulam remains a dream

Srikakulam: Outer ring road (ORR) proposed in 2013 then Congress government around Srikakulam city remained a proposal for the last 10 years. At the time, officials of various departments checked possibilities along with engineers at different locations. Initially, ORR was proposed around Srikakulam city at a distance of 12 km but later the distance was reduced to 5 km. At that time of verification of locations, dispute arose at Peddapadu village situated adjacent to Srikakulam city and since then the proposal remained on paper.

ORR was originally proposed to connect Ponnada, Khazipeta, Arasavalli, Patrunivalasa, Cahpuram, Thotada, Tamminaidupeta, Seepannaidupeta, National Highway (NH-16), Pudivalasa, Kusalapuram, Fareedpeta, Navabharath Junction areas with Srikakulam city through different bypass roads.

The aim of the project is to reduce traffic problems in Srikakulam city. But due to lack of proper planning and commitment, the ORR project did not move forward. The issue came to the fore again as Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials received suggestions from YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao. The opposition TDP leaders dismissed the development saying that it is an election stunt to attract people’s attention.