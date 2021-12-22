OTS gives full housing rights to beneficiaries: Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav urged the housing beneficiaries to avail One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme and get rights on their house. He distributed title deeds to the housing beneficiaries at a meeting at Mangalagiri MPP office on Wednesday.

The Collector said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the scheme to help the people to get rights on their house. The beneficiaries have to pay Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporation areas.

He said that those, who constructed the house without taking loan from the government, have to pay Rs 10,000 to get title deeds. Informing that the CM has extended the Jagananna Sampurna Gruha Hakku scheme till April 2 next year for their benefit, he urged the beneficiaries to come forward and avail the scheme.

MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao condemned the false propaganda by the Opposition parties on the OTS scheme and urged the beneficiaries to avail the scheme.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy said that even after losing Rs 17,000 crore, the government was implementing the OTS scheme for the benefit of poor and middleclass. He said, housing beneficiaries may pledge the title deeds, in case of need.

Later, Collector Vivek Yadav inaugurated paddy purchase centre and requested the farmers not to sell paddy at lower price to middlemen. He advised them to sell paddy at RBKs.

Tadepalli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Niranjan Reddy was also present.