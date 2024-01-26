Our performance fetches votes: Abhinay

Tirupati: It seems the coming Assembly elections are going to witness a fierce battle as the main contenders YSRCP and TDP are making all out efforts to win the prestigious election. The stakes are high for the ruling YSRCP as it has to retain the power after 5 years of its ruling facing anti-incumbent. Moreover, this time it has to fight with TDP and JSP alliance, which is hell bent to defeat the YSRCP.

Against this backdrop, the ruling party nominee for Tirupati MLA seat and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, is putting in all his efforts to overcome the challenge from the combined opposition in Tirupati.

Abhinay Reddy, who already sounded the pole whistle, started his campaign silently, meeting the presidents of various association to seek their support. Without fanfare, he is having one-to-one discussion with group leaders for about an hour. So far, he met more than half a dozen such leaders, explaining them the development, Tirupati has witnessed in the last four years and also future plans to continue the city development to make it number one pilgrim city in the country.

Sharing the details of meeting Abhinay Reddy, P Ravi Sankar Reddy, a retired employee and NGO leader, said that the YSRCP candidate came to his house with just four or five members after informing about his visit and gave a patient hearing to the employees problems as explained by a few employee leaders. ‘Abhinay, though young, has lots of patience and genuinely concerned over the issues’, he added.

Abhinay also met senior citizens at NGOs Colony for an interaction with them and also to have their support, who are politically and socially more awakened.

He met Auto Union leaders in small groups and gave a detailed account on the developments that took place in the city including more than 25 master plan roads, link roads and slip roads ending traffic problems in the city. Other developments that he mainly spoke about drains improvement, augment of drinking water supply and efforts to bring IT companies for youth employment.

Before his silent campaigning, Abhinay Reddy conducted several party programmes aimed at meeting the people at their door steps to explain party welfare programmes including housing, pension, ration etc.

Talking to The Hans India, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy claimed that they are seeking public support, not based on the promises, but on their achievements in the last four years. The Opposition can never deny the remarkable development that took place in Tirupati city, he added. Abhinay said that they have no doubt to say that people will definitely support them after observing their performance and also, people have realised that theirs are not shallow promises.